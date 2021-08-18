Sen. Capito speaks with innovators who aim to better W.Va.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito spent the day in Morgantown speaking with different innovators focused around health and technology.

“I think we have everything right here, plus we have a lot of other things that some of the larger cities don’t have,” Sen. Capito said.

Capito spoke toward the future of West Virginia and the North Central Region. She noted the need for growth in healthcare and technology through innovation, that being the ingredient list for a more tasteful state, in hopes of attracting young minds to help grow West Virginia’s population.

Capito said that healthcare is an ever-expansive career field, which is why she spent time speaking with those at Mon Health and Vantage Ventures to hear new ideas and inventions that are being created locally.

Chief Executive Officer of Intermed Labs W. Thomas McClellan, MD explained, “We have the skills here, we have the determination and we’ve got the ability to fund those projects. We just need the support of everyone else and we can do this here.”

West Virginia has ranked as one of the most unhealthy states and lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other state in the nation, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau.

VP of Public Health Technologies at DataRobot Sally Embrey grew up in Huntington and counted as one of those who left, but has returned with the hope of creating new opportunities through the company. Her team helps turn businesses data into value, which they believe will help keep and bring people to the state if they keep the focus on health stats. She said, “Every part of their lives can improve if there’s an opportunity to improve your overall health.”

Many of the entrepreneurs Senator Capito met on Wednesday are already in the works of creating products that will be beneficial for residents and create jobs in the long run.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.