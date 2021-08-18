Shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards headed to Parkersburg seized

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shipment of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards headed to Parkersburg was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to a public affairs officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was seized on August 3 and had about 20 counterfeit vaccination cards in it.

He said hundreds of fake cards are being seized every night as they are being shipped all across the country from Shenzhen, China.

In a news release, officials noted that it is illegal to buy, sell, or use fake COVID-19 vaccination records.

The shipment heading to Parkersburg was addressed to a home near West Virginia University at Parkersburg, though the public affairs officer said people who have illegal items sent through the mail often have them sent to an address that’s not their own.

