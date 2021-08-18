Advertisement

Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WALB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A 17-year-old boy was hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County on Friday the 13th.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on County Route 46, Adolph Road. While on scene, Sheriff Elbon saw a young man, later identified as 17-year-old Shaun Michael Taylor, laying in the middle of the road with severe damage to his right leg.

It was later discovered that Taylor was hit by one vehicle and thrown across the roadway into the path of another vehicle, and was hit again. He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Statements from both drivers and witnesses at the scene advised that Taylor crossed into traffic without looking. Therefore, neither driver will face charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Taylor’s father, the teen has no recollection of the accident and only remembers going for a jog. Taylor has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make full recovery, according to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Ohio man wanted for homicide arrested in Morgantown
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
One person dead in single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound
West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan
Doddridge County man facing charged after allegedly strangling a woman
Doddridge County man facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman

Latest News

Jimtown's Michael Mulcahey, front, get a drink as teammate Darik Fine wipes his face near the...
‘It’s really a scary time:’ WVU researcher works to keep high school athletes safe across U.S.
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.
City of Morgantown seeks artists for riverfront mural project
West Virginia courts to unveil safety, access project
West Virginia courts to unveil safety, access project