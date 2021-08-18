Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A 17-year-old boy was hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County on Friday the 13th.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on County Route 46, Adolph Road. While on scene, Sheriff Elbon saw a young man, later identified as 17-year-old Shaun Michael Taylor, laying in the middle of the road with severe damage to his right leg.

It was later discovered that Taylor was hit by one vehicle and thrown across the roadway into the path of another vehicle, and was hit again. He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Statements from both drivers and witnesses at the scene advised that Taylor crossed into traffic without looking. Therefore, neither driver will face charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Taylor’s father, the teen has no recollection of the accident and only remembers going for a jog. Taylor has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make full recovery, according to the sheriff’s department.

