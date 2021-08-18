Advertisement

West Virginia courts to unveil safety, access project

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court is embarking on a new remote technology project to promote safety and access in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence.

Chief Justice Evan Jenkins planned to make the announcement Wednesday in Cabell County Family Court in Huntington. Officials will demonstrate the new judicial access option, the state Supreme Court said in a news release.

Cabell County is the first county to pilot the new system, which will eventually expand to other counties across West Virginia, the statement said.

The project was developed because of judicial access and safety concerns raised by domestic violence and sexual assault advocates.

Others expected to join Jenkins are representatives from magistrate and family court as well as the Branches Domestic Violence Center and CONTACT Rape Crisis Center.

