2021 Mothman Festival cancelled

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 Mothman Festival has been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The post on the festival’s Facebook page read, “We realize that some might not understand or realize that we’re already in a vulnerable position with the festival crowd outnumbering our town by thousands.  We operate with a small number of staff to handle that great of a load (many are our personal family and close friends).  Local hospitalizations and active Covid cases are rising daily, and according to local public health officials, are not expected to peak until right around Mothman Festival time.”

The post went on to say, the decision to cancel the festival was not an easy one to make.

If you have purchased tickets for the bus tours, your money will be refunded.

All vendors have been emailed about the cancellation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

