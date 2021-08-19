3 WVa health facilities get funding to fight substance abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three health care facilities in West Virginia will receive $1 million apiece to treat and prevent substance use disorders in rural communities.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Wednesday from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The funding will go to the Wirt County Health Service Association, One Voice Inc. based in the Wyoming County community of Oceana and the Prestera Center for Mental Health Services based in Huntington.

West Virginia for years has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.

“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic, but for West Virginians living in rural communities, accessing treatment and recovery services can be especially difficult,” Manchin said.

Manchin said changes in funding methodology announced earlier this year from the agency now allows dozens more rural health care providers to become eligible.

“Providing our communities with the resources needed to combat substance use is a vital part of our recovery efforts, as well as providing access to maternal services and obstetrics care,” Capito said. “This individual approach helps us create innovative solutions, while setting West Virginians on the road to recovery.”

