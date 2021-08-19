Advertisement

3 WVa health facilities get funding to fight substance abuse

(Source: Gray Media)
(Source: Gray Media)(Source: Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three health care facilities in West Virginia will receive $1 million apiece to treat and prevent substance use disorders in rural communities.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Wednesday from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The funding will go to the Wirt County Health Service Association, One Voice Inc. based in the Wyoming County community of Oceana and the Prestera Center for Mental Health Services based in Huntington.

West Virginia for years has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.

“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic, but for West Virginians living in rural communities, accessing treatment and recovery services can be especially difficult,” Manchin said.

Manchin said changes in funding methodology announced earlier this year from the agency now allows dozens more rural health care providers to become eligible.

“Providing our communities with the resources needed to combat substance use is a vital part of our recovery efforts, as well as providing access to maternal services and obstetrics care,” Capito said. “This individual approach helps us create innovative solutions, while setting West Virginians on the road to recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clyde Thomas Littlefield
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Pedestrian hit
Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery
West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan
Health care workers rally against vaccine mandate.
Health Care workers gather at Veteran’s Memorial Park for rally against COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Latest News

Tygart Lake State Park (WDTV photo)
Recent rain keeps Tygart Lake Marina open, for now
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Total COVID-19 deaths reach 3,000
COVID-19 booster shots will be available soon
Local Afghanistan war veterans react to U.S. departure
Veterans