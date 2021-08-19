Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 19th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a decent soaking, things will begin to clear out this morning. We’ll wake up to cloud cover but see a much drier morning, although humidity remains very high today. However, some rain is anticipated to move through in isolated bursts during the day, with the heaviest bands being concentrated in the southern area of North Central West Virginia. High temperatures will sit in the low 80s for the remainder of the workweek, and we’ll continue to see scattered storms and the afternoon on Friday as well.

Even on Saturday, as temperatures rise towards the mid-80s, we’ll still see a strong chance for some afternoon rain and storms but we’ll finally start to see some clearing skies as well. The storm chances decrease for Sunday and Monday afternoons, but a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid-80s to kick off next week as calmer skies roll in.

Today: A dreary day with scattered rain and storms but mild temperatures. High: 78.

Tonight: Overnight clouds and showers stick around. Low: 67.

Friday: We continue to dry out but afternoon showers and storms pop up again. High: 83.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds as we warm up and dry out. High: 86.

