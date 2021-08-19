Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Our sincerest thank you to everyone who helped in the search for 11 month old Mercedes Lain, or called in tips. Sadly, she was found deceased in a wooded area in Starke County last night.



37-year-old Justin Miller will be charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. pic.twitter.com/amAafR8N7q — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) August 19, 2021

