Cell phone believed to have video evidence in excessive force lawsuit against Westover Police has been found

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A cell phone believed to contain evidence in a lawsuit filed against two Westover Police officers has been found, according to court documents.

The lawsuit filed against two Westover Police officers and the City of Westover in January alleges the officers used excessive force and made a false arrest. The plaintiff, William Cox, reportedly recorded the interaction with police on his cell phone.

The phone was recently found and is damaged or broken. In court documents filed Thursday, both parties are not in agreement over who should repair the phone or who should hold onto the phone moving forward.

In the suit, Cox is seeking compensatory, special and punitive damages. He is also calling for the appointment of another authority to ensure Westover officers are properly trained and supervised.

