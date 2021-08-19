Advertisement

Cell phone believed to have video evidence in excessive force lawsuit against Westover Police has been found

City of Westover
City of Westover(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A cell phone believed to contain evidence in a lawsuit filed against two Westover Police officers has been found, according to court documents.

The lawsuit filed against two Westover Police officers and the City of Westover in January alleges the officers used excessive force and made a false arrest. The plaintiff, William Cox, reportedly recorded the interaction with police on his cell phone.

The phone was recently found and is damaged or broken. In court documents filed Thursday, both parties are not in agreement over who should repair the phone or who should hold onto the phone moving forward.

In the suit, Cox is seeking compensatory, special and punitive damages. He is also calling for the appointment of another authority to ensure Westover officers are properly trained and supervised.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clyde Thomas Littlefield
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Pedestrian hit
Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery
West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan
Health care workers rally against vaccine mandate.
Health Care workers gather at Veteran’s Memorial Park for rally against COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Latest News

Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)
Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old
Tygart Lake State Park (WDTV photo)
Recent rain keeps Tygart Lake Marina open, for now
(Source: Gray Media)
3 WVa health facilities get funding to fight substance abuse
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Total COVID-19 deaths reach 3,000