COVID-19 booster shots will be available soon

(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced in his press briefing that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots would be available soon.

Health professionals have already started administrating COVID-19 boosters to fully vaccinated immune compromised individuals.

Director of Education at United Hospital Center Brenda Conch shared the booster would be similar to another common vaccine.

“Most immunity does wain. It lessens over time, which is why we take a flu vaccine every year,” she added.

Conch said flu shots were administered on an annual basis to remind a person’s immune system to fight against the virus.

She said researchers believed the immunity for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines dropped off around eight months after they were fully vaccinated.

Conch added administering a booster has been a discussion for a while.

“We weren’t sure. Well okay, if we get exposed to COVID now what is going to happen? Now we’re basically seeing that we probably need that boost,” she said.

When those who are vaccinated hit the immunity drop off point they should receive the booster.

However, immune compromised patients could receive their booster 28 days after their second shot.

Conch said that they plan to have the boosters available before the end of September.

