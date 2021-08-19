Fairmont company gives new life to old homes

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont company is giving new life to some homes. So far, they have refurbished around 10 properties in the area.

Rebecca Key and her husband are architects for Alpha Associates in Morgantown and have been living in Fairmont for several years. Together they formed Alexander Key LLC and began buying derelict properties around Fairmont, refurbishing and repurposing them as market-rate housing rentals.

“We moved to Fairmont in 2000 and we had long ago decided we couldn’t buy a new house because we were going to change it so we always bought things that needed a lot of TLC,” said Key. “We finished our house and then decided it was time to branch out that there was, we had friends, we knew what their living situations were, so it started off with friends”

The most recent project they have taken on is located at 425 Jefferson St., a three-story home built in the 1920s that is now being repurposed into three separate homes.

“Fairmont has quite a few either just, neglected abandoned, some can’t be saved, but those that can should be saved,” Key explained. “Either we’re going to be a backwater community and a residential neighborhood for those who work in Morgantown and Clarksburg, or we become a destination in our own rights.”

Key says they hope their projects inspire property owners to follow their lead and maybe mow their lawn a bit more often or fix some exterior damage.

