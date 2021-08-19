Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! We are almost at the end of the workweek and it has been a rainy one so far, along with our visit from Fred most of the day yesterday. Well, he is gone and we are continuing to see plenty of clouds out there for most of us as well as showers continuing to move through our area today. Those showers will continue through the night off and on and continue into tomorrow. But you will finally begin to see the sun tomorrow late day. That will be the beginning of a fairly dry stretch that will continue into next week. There will continue to be a chance of some isolated to scattered showers, but for the most part, starting on Saturday, our daily chance of showers is no higher than 20%. Temperatures will also be changing, as we see a gradual rise each day. By the middle of next week, we are back to temperatures into the high 80′s.

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers: Low: 66

Friday: AM showers, then becoming partly cloudy: High 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 86

