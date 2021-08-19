The angels came in the early morning hours of the 18th day of August, 2021, to lift Margaret Ann (Curtis) Adams into their arms for her journey into the Heavens. As her family held her in their loving arms, she gently passed on to be free of the afflictions of this mortal realm.

In Little Cove, WV, on the 6th day of August, 1946, the Lord blessed the late Dick and Irene Curtis with this precious baby girl that later developed into a determined young woman. As time went on, she became prepared to face any challenge that life provided.

Margaret pursued her education at Davis-Elkins College where she obtained her nursing degree in 1972 and worked as a Registered Nurse for over forty years. She worked diligently to help others her entire career. Once retired, she continued to provide support for others in the community by offering a helping hand or friend to talk to whenever someone was in need. Margaret was always willing to listen to anyone.

In 1973, Margaret married the love of her life, Lewis A. Adams, who adored her everyday as they spent the next 48 years building their family and providing support for each other. She loved her family fiercely. Surviving, in addition to her husband, is one son, James McLaughlin and fiancé, Juliana; and one brother, David Curtis and wife, Debra. She is predeceased by one daughter, Lisa Thoms; and one sister, Mary Curtis.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation to remember Margaret at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, with Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck as celebrant. Interment will follow at Masonic Memorial Park Cemetery in Doddridge County.

We, Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margaret Ann (Curtis) Adams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.