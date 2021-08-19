Monongalia County Commission approves new vaccination policy for county employees

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in West Virginia, the Monongalia County Commission is working to get county employees vaccinated, and they are even offering an incentive if they get the shot.

“We need to work as a community to get this together, it’s a very simple situation,” said County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “We’ve been working on this for several months, we wanted to make sure the lawyers approved it. We’re really needing the individuals to get vaccinated, and we want to show as a county to the community that they are vaccinated.”

At their latest meeting, the commission approved a new policy, all in an effort for county employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Bloom says in the past, county employees would receive paid administrative leave if they contracted COVID-19, but now, if unvaccinated employees get the virus, they will not receive that administrative leave.

Bloom says, “If you don’t get vaccinated and you get COVID, you will have to use your time off, or your vacation days or you will go without pay.”

The commission is also offering county employees time off if they choose to get their shots. “We’re giving them four hours time off to go get a shot that takes 30 seconds. So, we’re giving them four hours then to go back and get the second shot,” Bloom continued.

Bloom says its important for people in the county to work together to keep everyone safe and protected against COVID-19.

“We’re really trying to entice the employees that its safe for not only them but for their co-workers, and the community who comes into the county courthouse,” said Bloom. “I will be looking for more extreme measures. You’re working for the county, we’re offering all of these benefits, please just get vaccinated and help others.”

Bloom hopes to see success with the new policy, but says there are several other avenues the commission will likely look into if the initiative does not work.

