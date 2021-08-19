Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont residents are accused of using methamphetamine while caring for a two-year-old child.

48-year-old Daniel Byrne and 40-year-old Desiree Elizabeth Ware both allegedly made statements that they used methamphetamine while caring for a two-year-old girl. Deputies say they smelled a distinct odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside their home.

Officials also found numerous drug items in the main living room and a firearm within reach of the child, according to the criminal complaint.

Both Byrne and Ware have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.