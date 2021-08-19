Advertisement

Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old

Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)
Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont residents are accused of using methamphetamine while caring for a two-year-old child.

48-year-old Daniel Byrne and 40-year-old Desiree Elizabeth Ware both allegedly made statements that they used methamphetamine while caring for a two-year-old girl. Deputies say they smelled a distinct odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside their home.

Officials also found numerous drug items in the main living room and a firearm within reach of the child, according to the criminal complaint.

Both Byrne and Ware have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

