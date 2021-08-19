Advertisement

Recent rain keeps Tygart Lake Marina open, for now

Tygart Lake State Park (WDTV photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tygart Valley Marina is open and will remain open contingent upon the water level remaining high enough, according to Assistant Manager Joey Cosner.

The recent rain caused the lake to raise slightly-- around 2 inches per day-- which is just enough to stay open. The marina hopes to remain open until Sept. 15, which is their usual end of summer closing date.

The decision to stay open will be taken day by day and will depend on current water levels.

