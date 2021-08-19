Advertisement

TSA extends face mask requirements, WV Airport Directors share thoughts

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - You’ll have to continue wearing masks onboard busses, trains and planes now that TSA has extended the requirement well into winter.

Both West Virginia’s Airport Directors believe the continuing of wearing masks while traveling is the safest choice as cases continue to rise. As many passengers have continued to travel through airports during the pandemic, TSA is asking that you hold on to your masks a little longer after extending the mask requirement to January 18th.

“If it’s something that they see as a mandate we need to continue to do, to continue having people flying and traveling just continuing, then we will accept the mandate and comply,” said NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock.

The North Central West Virginia Airport set an all-time record last month, seeing more than 6,300 people ready to hop on a plane. “We try to keep people as socially distanced when possible, it’s just one of the lessons learned from now a year and a half into the pandemic. Cleanliness and keeping your hands washed,” Rock said.

The Morgantown Airport is also asking extra of passengers and doing more when it comes to cleaning the airport. “We use contract staff to clean the checkpoint, so as customers use it, that checkpoint gets cleaned regularly. Not just the checkpoint, but also the seating area beyond it, so that we’re keeping everything as clean as possible for those traveling,” said Jonathon Vrabel with the Morgantown Municipal Airport.

After seeing a huge loss in funds across the aviation field nationally, Vrabel says if these requirements aren’t in effect, there are less services they can provide, hurting the community overall. Vrabel says, “On a daily basis to maintain the airport and to upgrade it and make it look better, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”

As many people have been fined across the country for not complying with the mask requirement, both directors say they haven’t had any incidents.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clyde Thomas Littlefield
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Pedestrian hit
Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery
West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan
Health care workers rally against vaccine mandate.
Health Care workers gather at Veteran’s Memorial Park for rally against COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Latest News

WV Airport
WV Airport
Fairmont company gives new life to old homes
Fairmont company gives new life to old homes
Fairmont company gives new life to old homes
Fairmont company gives new life to old homes
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Aug. 19