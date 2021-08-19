Advertisement

William “Bill” Summers Grove

By Master Control
Published: Aug. 19, 2021
William “Bill” Summers Grove, 92, of Weston, passed away at his home and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

He was born at Peterson Siding in Roanoke on December 17, 1928, a son of the late John Summers Grove and Ruby Garnet McClain Grove.

On September 18, 1955, Bill married Janet May Rogers. Together they shared the joys of marriage for the past 65 years.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one brother, Gene Grove; and one sister, Eleanor Marshall.

Bill is survived by his wife, Janet Grove; one daughter: Peggy Riley and husband, Martin; two grandchildren: Amy Clem and husband, Chad, and Sarah Riffle and husband, Grant; four great-grandchildren: Katelyn Clem, Ian Riffle, Luke Clem, and Jacob Riffle; and two sisters: Carolyn and Helen Grove, all of Weston.

He graduated from Weston High School and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College where he studied Biology. Bill served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning home, Bill partnered with his father, John, and founded Grove Market. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, but most of all, Bill treasured spending time with his family. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Lewis County Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, with Pastor Dan Vaughn officiating.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of William “Bill” Summers Grove and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

