Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Aug. 19

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021
John Halterman:  As you’ve probably noticed, the stock market is going with extreme volatility again.  And, you know, the economy is changing.  You know, people had a good run these last six months and they felt confident.  The felt, hey, wait a minute, things are coming back.  But the reality of it is, we’re changing.  The economy is changing.  And so, what you gotta be asking yourself is, what impact does that have on my retirement income and on my ability to sustain an income for the rest of my life.  Because the one thing I know is that nobody, I mean nobody wants to outlive their retirement income.  And so, what you gotta be thinking is, how am I gonna manage that risk.  You know, what am I gonna do different as the market changes.  Because the one thing I know, buy and hold does not work.  Putting your head in the sand does not work.  When the economy changes, you’ve got to change you’re strategy with it.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

