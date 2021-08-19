Advertisement

WV DHHR: Total COVID-19 deaths reach 3,000

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 3,001 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

8,175 cases of coronavirus are currently active. In the past 24 hours, the state reported 970 new cases and four additional deaths, according to the DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 27-year old male from Roane County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind by receiving our COVID-19 vaccine.”

This brings the total number of cases to 176,608.

As of Monday, 61 percent of West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 50.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,707), Berkeley (13,794), Boone (2,289), Braxton (1,112), Brooke (2,324), Cabell (9,807), Calhoun (424), Clay (597), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,869), Gilmer (958), Grant (1,369), Greenbrier (3,028), Hampshire (2,021), Hancock (2,952), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,640), Jackson (2,409), Jefferson (5,072), Kanawha (16,455), Lewis (1,542), Lincoln (1,741), Logan (3,527), Marion (5,007), Marshall (3,867), Mason (2,288), McDowell (1,778), Mercer (5,601), Mineral (3,107), Mingo (2,936), Monongalia (9,851), Monroe (1,304), Morgan (1,358), Nicholas (2,062), Ohio (4,626), Pendleton (741), Pleasants (1,009), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,062), Putnam (5,800), Raleigh (7,620), Randolph (3,159), Ritchie (805), Roane (735), Summers (907), Taylor (1,429), Tucker (597), Tyler (819), Upshur (2,350), Wayne (3,523), Webster (650), Wetzel (1,596), Wirt (489), Wood (8,539), Wyoming (2,279).

