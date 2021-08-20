Structure fire in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to 2 structure fires on Chicken Farm Road in Reynoldsville on Friday morning around 4 am.

911 officials say that the home is abandoned and there are no injuries reported at this time.

Spelter, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, and Salem Fire Departments were on scene along with Harrison County EMS.

By the time 5 news arrived on scene the fire had been contained.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.