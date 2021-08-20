2021 Mountain State Forest Festival Canceled

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Forest Festival Association Board of Directors has announced they have canceled the 2021 celebration.

The event was set for October 2- October 10. The cancelation comes from concerns of the current surge in Covid-19 cases. The Board conferred with officials from Davis Health System before making the decision to put the health and safety of the community first, especially with the spread of the delta variant of the virus, and not add more stress on the hospital system or first responders.

