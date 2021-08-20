Advertisement

2021 Mountain State Forest Festival Canceled

The Annual Forest Festival is canceled due to Covid concerns
The Annual Forest Festival is canceled due to Covid concerns(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Forest Festival Association Board of Directors has announced they have canceled the 2021 celebration.

The event was set for October 2- October 10. The cancelation comes from concerns of the current surge in Covid-19 cases. The Board conferred with officials from Davis Health System before making the decision to put the health and safety of the community first, especially with the spread of the delta variant of the virus, and not add more stress on the hospital system or first responders.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)
Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old
Structure fire in Clarksburg
City of Westover
Cell phone believed to have video evidence in excessive force lawsuit against Westover Police has been found
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Total COVID-19 deaths reach 3,000

Latest News

The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon
The City of Elkins will host several events throughout the year including the Forest Festival...
Elkins Launches Online ARPA Survey
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
Gov. Justice announces grants for West Virginia airports
Heath Damron, director of the WVU Vaccine Development Center, has led a team that has created a...
WVU scientists developing nasal mist vaccine for Covid-19