Alderson Broaddus University is the latest school to add a temporary mask mandate.

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is the latest school to update it’s covid-19 protocols.

In a Facebook post Thursday the school said “effective immediately and continuing until at least September 10th all members of the campus community (vaccinated and non-vaccinated) are required to wear masks or face coverings while indoors”.

The post also said that masks will not be required when individuals are outdoor, alone in an office or when in one’s own residence room or suite.

Fore more information on the new mask mandate visit https://ab.edu/coronavirus/

