Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 20th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We begin the day under a dense fog advisory, as humidity and clouds blanket the area. We’ll continue to see a cloudy and damp day, with a chance for some sunshine to break through before some early evening scattered showers. Highs return to the low 80s, but our air will continue to be filled with moisture. Finally, on Saturday, as temperatures rise towards the mid-80s, we’ll still see a strong chance for some clearing skies as well, so this looks to be a beautiful day.

The storm chances increase slightly for Sunday afternoon, but it should be another beautiful day with just a slight chance for some rain and storms that will be brief. Monday afternoons, but a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid-80s to kick off next week as calmer skies roll in. Tuesday will be hot, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees, and afternoon storms are set to make a return on Wednesday!

Today: A dreary day with scattered rain and storms but mild temperatures. High: 84.

Tonight: Overnight clearing provides for a sunny Saturday. Low: 64.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds as we warm up and dry out. High: 87.

Sunday: Another calm and beautiful day. High: 87.

