Blind missing man’s family speaks out after his disappearance

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department are still searching for a missing man that is legally blind and diabetic out of Lewis County.

Wayne Nathaniel Umble has been missing since early Wednesday.

“I just want to find my son” Umble’s mother, Michelle Lantz said. “He’s got a girlfriend, he’s got a baby on the way, he’s got three other children and they all love him, and they need him,” she said.

Both diabetic and blind, Umble’s family said they are worried that he could be harmed or harm himself as he’s battling with depression.

“He’s done this before, left, but he always came back, and it’s always the same day,” Lantz said. “So, I don’t know if something has happened. Maybe he did take too much insulin or maybe it was in his mind that he was going to go out and harm himself.”

Umble was last seen in a black shirt heading into the woods near the Jane Lew Apartments complex. His family said he had a love for nature, so no one thought anything of it until he didn’t return. Katie Cox, Umble’s fiancé, said she has been told that he was seen off Route 50 and near Sun Valley, but nothing has been confirmed by deputies.

“I couldn’t get a hold of him, I called him, I was at work, I texted, I got a hold of Katie, everybody went out and looked for him, but we didn’t know where else to look because he usually goes down in the woods,” Lantz

“He ditched his cell phone,” Umble’s sister, Chelsey Umble said.

“It’s been pinging, but it’s been pinging in the same place for days,” Lantz said.

Now those closest to Umble are only hoping that they will reunite with him soon.

“Please, he’s not in his right frame of mind. He just needs to come home. Just call 911, someone will come get him,” Lantz said.

You can contact the Lewis County Sheriff Department or message Cox on Facebook or contact her at 304-641-2004.

