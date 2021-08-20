The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people about a possible scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department told 5 news they have received complaints about people posing as Direct TV workers.

The people, according to Clarksburg Police Chief, Mark Kiddy are offering equipment and asking for personal information. Chief Kiddy says you should not let anyone into your home or give out personal information. If you see someone posing as a Direct TV worker, you should contact the Clarksburg Police Department.

Direct TV told police there is no one in the area going door to door. The imposters were last seen in the Chestnut Hills area.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.