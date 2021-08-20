Advertisement

The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people about a possible scam

Clarksburg PD
Clarksburg PD(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department told 5 news they have received complaints about people posing as Direct TV workers.

The people, according to Clarksburg Police Chief, Mark Kiddy are offering equipment and asking for personal information. Chief Kiddy says you should not let anyone into your home or give out personal information. If you see someone posing as a Direct TV worker, you should contact the Clarksburg Police Department.

Direct TV told police there is no one in the area going door to door. The imposters were last seen in the Chestnut Hills area.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)
Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old
Structure fire in Clarksburg
City of Westover
Cell phone believed to have video evidence in excessive force lawsuit against Westover Police has been found
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Total COVID-19 deaths reach 3,000

Latest News

WVDEP seeking input for abandoned and dilapidated structures
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 20 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 20 2021 12 PM
Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
Third new car dealership in Bridgeport
Third new car dealership slated to arrive in Bridgeport