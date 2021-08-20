Clarksburg Water Board launches sampling hot line

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board (CWB) is launching a water sampling hotline. Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 23, CWB customers are encouraged to call (304) 423-7952 for any water sampling needs.

This new protocol will make it easier for customers to request sampling kits and share information with the Clarksburg Water Board. All requests will be processed by the the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management. This will help handle the volume of calls being received and assist with efficient turnaround on requests.

The hotline is available 24/7 and will ask customers to leave their name, phone number and the address of their testing site. Calls will be returned the next business day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Water sampling kits should be picked up and dropped off at the Clarksburg Water Board office at 1001 South Chestnut Street. If customers are not able to make it to the CWB office, other arrangements can be made via the hotline. Walk-in requests will be accepted, but calling the hotline is encouraged. A 24-hour drop box is available in front of the Water Board’s office for after-hours or contact-free drop-offs.

This service is available to Clarksburg Water Board customers only. Those who are not customers of CWB should contact their water service provider directly.

