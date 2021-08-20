Elkins city operations manager resigns for confidential reasons

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Pingley resigned from his position as operations manager for Elkins on August 19.

Council members said they were not allowed to discuss the reason for the resignation because it was confidential.

However, they told 5 News they had plans in place to hire a new operations manager.

Rob Chenoweth, an Elkins council member, explained, “The mayor is going to appoint council members to serve on a special hiring committee, and their job will be to find and interview, and eventually recommend, an operations manager for city council to vote on and approve.”

They said that Melody Himes would be the interim operations manager in the meantime.

