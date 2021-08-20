Gov. Justice announces grants for West Virginia airports

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A total of $444,063 in grant funding has been secured for airports across West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice announced the funding today with the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission.

Governor Justice said, “As I’ve said over and over, our airports are so important to our state, and we need to keep doing everything we can to support them in every way.” He went on to say, “I am proud that these dollars will do just that, and I commend the Aeronautics Commission for awarding them so quickly.”

Two airports will receive grants from Special Revenue, provided by the Aviation Fuel Tax, to provide a portion of the local match for additional Federal Aviation Administration Grants:

Huntington, Tri-State Airport will receive $3,293 from the WVAC to rehabilitate the airport’s runway safety area.

Greater Cumberland Regional Airport will receive $15,770 from the WVAC to go towards projects to rehabilitate runway 5-23.

The combined WVAC grant total on these projects is $19,063 and opens up access to over $343,000 more in funding from the FAA.

In addition to airport funding, $125,000 in funds were awarded towards Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training for airport first responders.

“The investments the state has made in our airport system is paying off exponentially.,” West Virginia Aeronautics Director Sean Hill said. “Before our impact study was even conceived, Gov. Justice recognized the importance of West Virginia’s air infrastructure. I greatly appreciate his continued support of our airports.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.