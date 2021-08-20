Joseph D. LeRoy, 89, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born in Stonewood, WV, on December 17, 1931, a son of the late Tony and Maria Pulice LeRoy.

Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life, Flora Pandora LeRoy, on April 30, 2009, after 54 years of marriage. He never missed a day visiting her grave in almost 12 years, until he became sick.

Mr. LeRoy is survived by two children, Brenda Johnson and husband Joe of Nutter Fort, and Dennis LeRoy and wife Angie of Anmoore; three grandchildren, Adam Johnson, Hilary DeFelice, and Brandon LeRoy; and three great grandchildren, Leo DeFelice, Giada LeRoy, and Roman DeFelice. He is also survived by his brother, Louie LeRoy.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. LeRoy was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank LeRoy, John LeRoy, Sam LeRoy, Cora Carpino, Rose Imperial, and Mary Oliverio.

Mr. LeRoy previously worked for PPG Industries, Marks Construction, and retired from the Department of Highways.

He was a deeply faithful and religious man and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood where he was head usher, a member of the Men’s Caritas Club, and served on the church council in the past.

Joe was a passionate sports enthusiast, and especially loved watching football and basketball. He was an avid bowler and played in both bowling leagues and horseshoe leagues every year.

His love of politics was evident as he could often be seen campaigning in the area for many local politicians over the years. He was also a past city councilman of Stonewood.

Joe was a very kind, caring, and compassionate man, who had many friends who he enjoyed spending time with. His offers of help to anyone in need were received by many. Above all he was an extremely devoted husband and father, and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31st. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.