Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 20, 2021

Beautiful weather ahead!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! And it is the best looking day we’ve had since last week. There was lots of dense fog around this morning and we can probably expect to see some more tomorrow morning as well. We have begun our warming trend and today most of us were in the lower 80′s. There is still the possibility of an isolated shower passing through, but those will be few and far between. Our weekend is looking really good too. Even the National Weather Service mentioned in their briefing that it was “a great weekend to go camping”! Mostly sunny and warmer Saturday with an almost identical day on Sunday, but maybe a degree or two higher. We begin the workweek much the same, but then on Tuesday we turn up the heat and look for our highs to be nearing near 90 or above. Our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be next Thursday. Have a great weekend everyone!!!

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing: Low: 63

Saturday: AM fog burning off to mostly sunny skies: High 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 87

