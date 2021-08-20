Legally blind man missing in Lewis County

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a local male that may be in danger.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old Wayne Nathaniel Umble left his home, on foot, between the hours of 3:00am and 6:30am, on the morning of August 18, 2021. He left messages indicating that he may harm himself. Umble’s lip is pierced and he has a tattoo of a dragon on his right calf and the name “Jada Rayne” with footprints on his left forearm. He is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, 6′0″ in height and around 160lbs. Umble is legally blind and struggles with health problems caused by diabetes. He is without his insulin and may require medical attention. Police say Umble’s last cell phone location was pinged around the 2200 block of Broad Run Road in Jane Lew, WV.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wayne Nathaniel Umble, please contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on 304-269-8251.

