Advertisement

One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon

The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident involving a motorcycle resulted in one man being life flighted this afternoon.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call came in at around 2:10 p.m. and happened on White Hall Boulevard in Fairmont. At this time, the 911 center officials were not able to tell us the extent of the man’s injuries.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)
Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old
Structure fire in Clarksburg
City of Westover
Cell phone believed to have video evidence in excessive force lawsuit against Westover Police has been found
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Total COVID-19 deaths reach 3,000

Latest News

The City of Elkins will host several events throughout the year including the Forest Festival...
Elkins Launches Online ARPA Survey
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
Gov. Justice announces grants for West Virginia airports
Heath Damron, director of the WVU Vaccine Development Center, has led a team that has created a...
WVU scientists developing nasal mist vaccine for Covid-19
Clarksburg PD
The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people about a possible scam