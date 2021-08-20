One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident involving a motorcycle resulted in one man being life flighted this afternoon.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call came in at around 2:10 p.m. and happened on White Hall Boulevard in Fairmont. At this time, the 911 center officials were not able to tell us the extent of the man’s injuries.

