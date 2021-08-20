Stills ready for leadership that comes with 2021 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills can’t believe he only has one more season as a Mountaineer, and he’s going to make the most of it.

He learned more in his junior year than any other, so he hopes the same goes for his senior season.

Stills also wants to utilize his knowledge and years on the team to lead the younger players and WVU to success.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.