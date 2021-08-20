Advertisement

Stills ready for leadership that comes with 2021 season

Hoping to build off knowledge from junior season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills can’t believe he only has one more season as a Mountaineer, and he’s going to make the most of it.

He learned more in his junior year than any other, so he hopes the same goes for his senior season.

Stills also wants to utilize his knowledge and years on the team to lead the younger players and WVU to success.

