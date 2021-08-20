Advertisement

Structure fire in Clarksburg

Country Club car dealership fire
(monkey Business images)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirmed a structure fire at 10:30 pm on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.

The fire took place at Country Club Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Officials say there are currently no reports of any injuries.

There is also no word on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Farmington, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood and West Milford Fire departments were on scene as well as Harrison county EMS, and West Virginia State police.

Stick with 5 news for any updates.

