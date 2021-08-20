Structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirmed a structure fire at 10:30 pm on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.

The fire took place at Country Club Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Officials say there are currently no reports of any injuries.

There is also no word on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Farmington, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood and West Milford Fire departments were on scene as well as Harrison county EMS, and West Virginia State police.

