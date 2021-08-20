Advertisement

Third new car dealership slated to arrive in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While there have been three car dealerships stretching from the beginning of Johnson Avenue’s entrance to Lodgeville Road to the middle of the same Lodgeville Roadway, one of those has been a used car dealership. That is about to change.

Dan Cava’s Used Car World is already a thing of the past. There are no used cars on the lot and the building is vacant. The reason for the construction is simple. Cava is moving his Dan Cava Buick GMC from its current location on old Bridgeport Hill to the site of the former Used Car World.

To make it work, an addition to the existing building is being done. A lunchroom, training room, a locker room, a place for special equipment and 12 service stalls are being added according to the Bridgeport Community Development Director, Andrea Kerr.

The dealership will join Jenkins Subaru and Hyundai as well as the Martin Automotive Group’s Clarksburg Audi and Volkswagen, which recently opened on Lodgeville. the time frame on this project is unknown as well as the future of the used car lot under Cava’s name as he could not be reached for a comment.

