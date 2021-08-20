Advertisement

Tygarts Valley football looking to continue the team’s traditions on and off the field

Bulldogs bring back a young but experienced group
tygarts valley football preview
tygarts valley football preview(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygarts Valley had a strong showing last season, ending the year 7-3 and a playoff run ending in the second round.

They graduated 16 players, but return a large group of younger guys who have a lot of game day experience.

The Bulldogs starting quarterback will most likely be Lucas Bright. Standout performances could come from Ian Maxwell and James Ligget up front, as well as Garrett Gibson at wide receiver.

Tygarts Valley has been keeping the drive and dedication that had been instilled in them by last year’s team alive and will continue to teach that mindset to the younger players as they kick their season off at home against Valley (Wetzel) on Aug. 27.

