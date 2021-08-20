Advertisement

Tyler Consolidated ready to get rid of bad taste of 2020 season

Not satisfied with last year’s 2-6 record
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - At practice, it’s all in for Tyler Consolidated.

After a 2-6 season last year that left a bad taste in the mouths of players and coaches alike, everyone within the program has been working toward change.

This year, it’s all about discipline and working toward the goals they know they can achieve.

