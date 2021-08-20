WVDEP seeking input for abandoned and dilapidated structures

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The state Legislature passed Senate Bill 368 earlier this year. The bill authorized the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to develop a statewide program to assist county commissions and municipalities remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures.

As part of the agency’s due diligence, the WVDEP is seeking information on dilapidated structures programs from around the state to determine the most efficient means to support such efforts and assist in creating new ones.

An online questionnaire was sent to county and municipal leaders across the state. The results will be used in the design of the WVDEP’s program and to help locate substantial financial support.

All responses are to be submitted by Tuesday, August 31st.

