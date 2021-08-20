Advertisement

WVU scientists developing nasal mist vaccine for Covid-19

Heath Damron, director of the WVU Vaccine Development Center, has led a team that has created a...
Heath Damron, director of the WVU Vaccine Development Center, has led a team that has created a nasal mist vaccine against COVID-19, according to tests.(WVU Photo/Brian Persinger)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Right now the only way to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus is a shot in the arm.

West Virginia University wants to change that and medical researchers are working on it.

Scientists say they have developed a nasal mist that you would inhale through your nose. The mist would then protect you against Covid-19 and its variants. The director of the WVU Vaccine Development Center, Heath Damron, said “The more I watched the vaccine race as a bystander, I kept thinking, ‘We should really test the idea of a nasal mist.”

Damron went on to explain how the flu vaccine is offered nasally and the fear of needles is why some people are hesitant in getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

In studying pertussis, researchers found that administering vaccines nasally instilled strong IgG antibody responses. IgG is the most common type of antibody in the blood and body fluids that “remembers” what it’s been exposed to before.

Damron and his colleagues are continuing to evaluate the nasal mist vaccine against currently circulating strains including the delta variant. The team is looking for commercial partners to help facilitate production at scale and further clinical evaluation.

