WVU women’s soccer defeats Buffalo 4-0 in season opener

First contest of WVU athletic year
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sports are officially underway and Mountaineer women’s soccer kicked things off with a bang.

The women defeated Buffalo in the season opener 4-0 and held control of the contest all 90 minutes.

The four goals were scored by Julianne Vallerand, Lauren Segalla, Maya McCutcheon and Rhea Kijowski.

The Mountaineers face Virginia on Sunday.

