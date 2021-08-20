WVU women’s soccer defeats Buffalo 4-0 in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sports are officially underway and Mountaineer women’s soccer kicked things off with a bang.

The women defeated Buffalo in the season opener 4-0 and held control of the contest all 90 minutes.

The four goals were scored by Julianne Vallerand, Lauren Segalla, Maya McCutcheon and Rhea Kijowski.

The Mountaineers face Virginia on Sunday.

