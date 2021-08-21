Brewster named to MAC Hermann Trophy watch list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior defender Jordan Brewster was named to the Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Watch List Friday.

This is Brewster’s second consecutive year on the list. Though she did not win last season, she is coming off being named the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Brewster played all 14 matches last season and 1,300 minutes of gameplay - all 90 minutes of every match.

