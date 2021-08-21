Advertisement

The community holds a Benefit Ride for a Preston County man battling cancer

Cancer patient with stage 4 kidney cancer.
Cancer patient with stage 4 kidney cancer.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends came together in Kingwood to support one of their own.

“I’ve been battling cancer since I was 14 years old. It’s been a long road. I’ve done poker runs before for other kids with cancer and I guess it’s my turn,” said Robert Wheeler, who’s known to his friends as Bobby.

In 2019 Wheeler was diagnosed with a type of kidney cancer called renal cell carcinoma.

Wheeler experienced type two and had to have surgery done on his right kidney.

However, due to the pandemic, Wheeler was unable to have the typical follow up appointments.

As time went on things unfortunately worsened.

That’s when he went to his oncologist in Morgantown and received news no one wants to hear.

“He diagnosed me with the same renal cell type two, but it was in stage four,” Wheeler said.

The cancer went on to affect his lungs, liver and lymph nodes.

Family and friends found a way to bring about something good. They put together a poker run benefit to help Wheeler pay for medical expenses. He was going every four weeks for immune therapy treatments.

In addition to poker run... There were raffles and silent auctions with a dinner, followed by a live band.

“I have no words to speak it. It’s just wonderful to have this many people here today and to support me. It really makes me feel good,” Wheeler said.

