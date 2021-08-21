Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing soggy conditions and below-average temperatures for the past few days, today brought nicer weather into WV. We saw partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s this afternoon, as most unstable activity moved to the east of us. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, and fog should be limited. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, it’s a nice summer night. Tomorrow afternoon will be a good day to have a barbecue, as temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds from a tropical system in the east. We will still see filtered sunshine, though. The warm temperatures and moisture might also result in a few isolated mountain showers in the afternoon, but barring that, we should stay dry. Overall, Sunday won’t be too bad of a day. Monday will be a good start to the workweek, with partly sunny skies and a low chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer, reaching into the upper-80s and feeling like the low-90s. Temperatures climb into the low-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices in the upper-90s, so the hot weather does come back. Skies will also be partly cloudy throughout the first half of next week, so we will see sunshine at times. Later in the week, a frontal boundary, plus southerly winds, results in scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, so we will see rain at times. In short, the first half of next week will be hot but nice, before we see rain later in the week.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with little fog expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, it’s an average summer night. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: It will be similar to today, with partly sunny skies. We will see more clouds, mostly from a system in the east. Barring an isolated mountain shower in the afternoon, we’re staying dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, which is within range for August. Overall, an awesome day to have a barbecue. High: 86.

Monday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and, barring an isolated shower in the afternoon, we stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the upper-80s and heat indices in the low-90s. Overall, a hot, but nice, start to the workweek. High: 89.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny, with a very low chance for an isolated afternoon shower. Temperatures will be slightly warmer still, breaking 90 in some areas. Heat indices will be in the upper-90s, so it will be a hot day. High: 91.

