Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | August 20, 2021

Sunny Skies and a Break From The Rain This Weekend!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today brought partly clear skies to parts of NCWV, along with temperatures in the low-80s. The nicer weather comes as a high-pressure system moves into WV and pushes clouds away. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear. Barring patches of fog, we should stay dry. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, tonight should be a calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so we will see sunshine at times. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s and feeling like the upper-80s, so we’re back to seasonable levels. Barring an isolated mountain shower, we should be dry. Sunday will be a similar day, with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. Most of the clouds will come from a tropical system in the east. Overall, the weekend will be really nice. Definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather. Early next week, temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, with humidity making those temperatures feel warmer, so the hot weather does come back. Skies will be partly sunny, with low chances for isolated afternoon showers. After Tuesday, a frontal boundary lifts into NCWV, bringing seasonably warm temperatures, cloudy skies, and afternoon showers and storms. In short, this weekend will be a nice break from gray skies, before more rain comes later next week.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with patchy fog possible. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Barring an isolated shower or two in the mountains, the day should be nice and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be back to average levels, in the mid-80s. Overall, not a bad afternoon. High: 84.

Sunday: A copycat day, with highs in the mid-80s and feeling like the upper-80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so not a bad day if you’re outside. High: 84.

Monday: Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper-80s. They’ll feel more like the low-90s at times. Skies will be partly sunny, with low rain chances. Overall, not a bad day. Just make sure to stay hydrated. High: 86.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Structure fire in Clarksburg
Daniel Byrne (L) and Desiree Elizabeth Ware (R)
Police: Fairmont couple admits to using methamphetamine while caring for two-year-old
City of Westover
Cell phone believed to have video evidence in excessive force lawsuit against Westover Police has been found

Latest News

Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 20, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Aug 20, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Aug 20, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | August 20th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 20 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 20 2021 12 PM