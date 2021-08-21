Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | August 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today brought partly clear skies to parts of NCWV, along with temperatures in the low-80s. The nicer weather comes as a high-pressure system moves into WV and pushes clouds away. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear. Barring patches of fog, we should stay dry. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, tonight should be a calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so we will see sunshine at times. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s and feeling like the upper-80s, so we’re back to seasonable levels. Barring an isolated mountain shower, we should be dry. Sunday will be a similar day, with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. Most of the clouds will come from a tropical system in the east. Overall, the weekend will be really nice. Definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather. Early next week, temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, with humidity making those temperatures feel warmer, so the hot weather does come back. Skies will be partly sunny, with low chances for isolated afternoon showers. After Tuesday, a frontal boundary lifts into NCWV, bringing seasonably warm temperatures, cloudy skies, and afternoon showers and storms. In short, this weekend will be a nice break from gray skies, before more rain comes later next week.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with patchy fog possible. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Barring an isolated shower or two in the mountains, the day should be nice and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be back to average levels, in the mid-80s. Overall, not a bad afternoon. High: 84.

Sunday: A copycat day, with highs in the mid-80s and feeling like the upper-80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so not a bad day if you’re outside. High: 84.

Monday: Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper-80s. They’ll feel more like the low-90s at times. Skies will be partly sunny, with low rain chances. Overall, not a bad day. Just make sure to stay hydrated. High: 86.

