Local nursing home reacts to Biden mandate.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - President Joe Biden announced this week that all people who work in nursing homes will be required to get a vaccine.

CEO of Sundale Nursing Home Michael Hicks says it’s still not clear how it will be enforced.

“To think that we’re going to mandate...we’re going to lose at least 10 to 15 of our staff,” said Hicks.

The majority of healthcare providers at the Sundale nursing home, But 70 people on the staff did decline the vaccine.

Hicks says this is an added struggle with some nursing homes already struggling.

“There’s a shortage of nursing personnel for nursing homes,” continued Hicks.

But hicks says there is hope if the enforcement is similar to that of federal employees.

“The federal government has mandated vaccinations for all federal employees and if you did not receive the vaccination then you would be tested on a weekly basis. Now if that’s the case, we test all of our staff on a weekly basis,” said Hicks.

Hicks says the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services have not released an explanation of how this mandate will work.

“We’re in a wait and see position right now, let’s just see what’s going to come about.”

