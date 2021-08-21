Advertisement

Lumberjacks using a new scheme in 2021

Valley (Wetzel) hoping for a better outcome this season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Though last year may have been lackluster for the Valley Lumberjacks, this year they’re approaching with a different perspective entirely.

The Jacks have changed up their scheme and brightened up their roster with one of the strongest freshman classes they’ve ever had.

Head coach Logan Miller sees these guys as very physical and ready for the challenges that this season will bring.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
Clarksburg PD
The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people about a possible scam
Third new car dealership in Bridgeport
Third new car dealership slated to arrive in Bridgeport
flag at half staff generic
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow
Wayne Nathaniel Umble
Blind missing man’s family speaks out after his disappearance

Latest News

Trinity Christian football
Younger players writing the story for Trinity Christian
POKY WVU PLAYERS
WVU Basketball players hang out with local community
Webster County football
Webster County football aims to turn around last year’s 1-9 record
WVU football
Stronger focus on tight ends paying off for Mountaineers