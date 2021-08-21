Advertisement

North Central Weekly View: Do your back to school shopping and save the environment at the same time

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s segment, we’re sharing how you can shop and save money while also saving the environment.

On Aug. 17, it was national Thrifting Day, bringing attention to local thrift stores across the country. We visit The Ranch Community Store, a thrift store in Morgantown, that knows how to help you save money while shopping for back to school items or anything else!

Guest on this week’s segment:

John Herman - John is the store manager and he share’s how to save, have the best thrifting experience, and why thrifting actually helps save the environment. Watch this week’s North Central Weekly View to learn more!

