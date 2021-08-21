BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pastor Carolyn Sue Ritter, a remarkable and multi talented lady, passed away on August 21, 2021, at her home with family and friends from several states at her bedside.Sue was born in Clarksburg to Woodrow and Vaudalyn Flowers on January 24, 1941. Sue led a full and complete life of multiple careers in all of which she succeeded. Most important to her was that of a mother of two very loving and caring children, a daughter, Jodie Marie Linger (wife of Russell Linger) of Clarksburg and a son, Richard Scott Ritter (husband of Joan Bowes Ritter) of Arlington, VA, and grandmother to Alex Linger and Ben Linger of Clarksburg, and Caroline Ritter of Maryland, Hannah and Luke Ritter of Virginia and great-grandmother to Liam and Maddie Linger of Clarksburg. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews.Sue left to be with her Lord ahead of her husband, Richard “Dick” Ritter and all of her siblings, Bob Flowers of Fairmont, Reta Strong of Akron, OH, and Kay Mundell of Warren, OH. A graduate of Victory High School in 1959, Sue worked briefly as a telephone operator before moving on to teach a Young Women’s Finishing Course for a system of business schools. She was sought after by high schools in WV, PA, and MD to deliver motivational speeches to young women and delivered over 150 such talks. She later acquired and operated Marion’s Beauty Salon and Merle Norman Cosmetics in Clarksburg. All the while, as she raised her family and performed the work already mentioned, she worked to finish her college bachelor’s degree at Salem College. Following her graduation, she went to work for the College where she developed and taught in a secretarial program. Recognizing her skills and abilities Salem moved her into the post of Financial Aid Officer. From there she was moved into the post of Director of Admissions while she worked on a master’s degree.All in all, Sue served Salem College for 23 years. She retired from the College to take on the task of looking after her father-in-law in his declining years, and after that brought her parents into her home to help with their final years.While in her roll as care giver, Sue established and became the Pastor at Golden Harvest Ministries in Clarksburg. She pastored there for nearly a decade and enjoyed the career she had sought after all her adult life.Honoring her wishes she will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Golden Harvest Ministries, 125 Meigs Avenue in Clarksburg on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of the gathering at 11:30 a.m. with Lou Ortenzio presiding. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

