Train with almost 100 passengers derailed in Randolph County

*Note: This is a generic photo(WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEMIS, W.Va (WDTV) - A train was derailed in Randolph County with almost 100 passengers and seven crew members onboard, according to the Randolph County Sheriff, Robert Elbon.

This happened Saturday afternoon in Bemis. No one was injured and deputies assisted getting passengers off the train safely.

How the train was derailed is still being investigated.

