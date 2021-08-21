Train with almost 100 passengers derailed in Randolph County

BEMIS, W.Va (WDTV) - A train was derailed in Randolph County with almost 100 passengers and seven crew members onboard, according to the Randolph County Sheriff, Robert Elbon.

This happened Saturday afternoon in Bemis. No one was injured and deputies assisted getting passengers off the train safely.

How the train was derailed is still being investigated.

